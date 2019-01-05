6-year-old Michigan girl rescued after posting photos of dead father online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in southeast Michigan say a 6-year-old girl has been rescued from a home after posting photos on social media of her dead father and unconscious stepmother after being alone for up to 24 hours.

The girl, who lived in Mount Morris Township, just north of Flint, woke up around 8 a.m. Thursday and found her father, 40, and his wife, 36, incapacitated on their mattress, according to WJRT.

The girl reportedly threw water on her parents in an attempt to wake them, but neither regained consciousness.

Police said the girl eventually took photos of them lying on the mattress and used Facebook Messenger to send the photos to her grandparents in Tennessee.

A relative in Tennessee then contacted authorities.

Officers went to the home Thursday around 10 p.m. and found the man's body. The woman was taken to a hospital and authorities say she's listed in intensive care.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green told WJRT it appears that the man and his wife overdosed, based on evidence found in the home and a "lack of physical trauma to the couple."

"This is tragic. It could've been a lot worse, but it's tragic," he told the news outlet. "To think about a 6-year-old being in the house alone longer than 24 hours hasn't eaten, doesn't know what's going on... "

He credits the girl, now with her mother, for being resourceful and saving a life during a traumatic event.

Green also says the step-mother remains hospitalized and hasn't been cooperative with investigators.

This incident is still under investigation.