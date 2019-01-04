× Woman in vegetative state for a decade gives birth

WARNING: The details of this case are disturbing.

PHOENIX, Ariz.— Phoenix police are investigating possible sex abuse at a nursing facility after a female patient recently became pregnant and gave birth.

The alleged victim has been a patient at the Hacienda HealthCare facility for at least a decade after a near-drowning incident left her in a vegetative state, KPHO reported. The woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29.

“None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth,” a source familiar with the situation said.

“How were they alerted to the fact that she was going into labor?” asked a reporter.

“From what I’ve been told she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her,” the source said. “There was a nurse that was there, and from what I’ve heard she’s the one that delivered the baby.”

The infant is healthy.

The source told KPHO the patient required around the clock care and many would have access to her room. The source said the facility has changed protocol this week.

“I was told that as of now, if a male staff needs to enter a female room, they need to bring in a female employee with them,” she said.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said “the matter is currently under investigation.”

Hacienda HealthCare spokeswoman Nancy Salmon released the following statement after Arizona’s Family asked about the case.

“Hacienda Healthcare has been in business in the valley for over 50 years, and has an outstanding reputation providing high quality specialized care for our patients. As a Healthcare provider, we cannot comment on any patient due to Federal and State privacy laws. Additionally, we cannot comment on any ongoing investigations. We can say that our patients and clients health and safety is our #1 priority and that we always cooperate, when asked by any agency, in an open and transparent way.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services also released a statement.

“We are aware of this situation and are actively working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation. Upon learning of the allegation, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) immediately initiated an onsite complaint investigation to ensure the health and safety of the patients and ensure the facility is in compliance with all state laws and regulations. During this time, the agency has required heightened safety measures be implemented at the facility including increased staff presence during patient interactions, increased monitoring of the patient care areas, and increased security measures with respect to visitors at the facility.”

The Arizona Department of Economic Security released this statement.