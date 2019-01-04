Woman accused of stealing from 49 people with developmental disabilities

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A Rootstown woman faces charges after being accused of stealing from 49 people with developmental disabilities.

Beth Wallace-Cox, 46, faces charges of theft from a protected class, forgery and tampering with evidence. She was arrested Thursday.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified in May that an individual was misappropriating funds from the bank accounts of several individuals with developmental disabilities.

The case was turned over to the Summit County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with detectives from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

It was alleged that Wallace-Cox had been utilizing the victims’ funds for her own personal gain. It was determined that there were 49 victims in Summit and Portage counties.

Wallace-Cox is the owner of a business called Payee Ship Solutions. The business provides payee services to individuals with developmental disabilities.

Wallace-Cox is being held in Portage County Jail.