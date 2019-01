Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for us Friday as well as milder temperatures. Clouds will roll up from the south during the PM hours with a slight chance of showers Friday evening through early Saturday morning (especially east and southeast of I-71). Sunshine will return for the weekend.

Our next best chance of precipitation will be Monday in the form of rain before temperatures slip into downhill territory and support snow showers PM Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: