Video shows Missouri officer rescue kitten from interstate barrier wall

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri police officer stepped in to save a life and ended up getting a new family member just after a special rescue along the interstate just before Christmas.

Officer Jason Smith noticed a tiny kitten on an I-29 barrier wall in the Kansas City-area. He then called for backup to get traffic under control around the area, according to KMBC.

Despite his heroics, the kitten was not thrilled with being taken to safety until it reached the comforts of Smith's patrol car.

Police told KMBC that they do not know how the kitten ended up on the wall.

However, after being checked out, receiving the necessary medical treatment and waiting out the mandatory hold at an area animal shelter, the kitten was adopted by Smith's family.

The family has since named her Bella.