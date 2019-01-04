President Trump says he could use executive power on wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump says that he told congressional leaders the partial government shutdown could go on for months or years. But he said he didn't think it would.

The government is in its 14th day of a partial government shutdown over Trump's insistence for funding of his proposed wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters their nearly two-hour meeting with Trump was "somewhat contentious." Trump called it "productive."

In the Rose Garden after the meeting Friday, Trump said he wouldn't end up reopening the closed government agencies until he gets border security. "We have to get a structure built," he said.

The President says he has designated a team that will meet over the weekend with lawmakers to resolve the standoff over his demand for the wall.

The President says he has considered using executive authority to get the wall built.

Trump told reporters Friday that he could officially declare a national emergency to build a border wall but wants to try to negotiate a border wall with Congress.

Trump said: "I can do it if I want. We can call a national emergency. I may do it."

Trump said that the official ports of entry are strong, but there are miles and miles of unprotected areas along the border where drug and people smugglers enter the United States. He says the only way to stop it is to have a solid concrete or steel structure to close off the open areas.

President Trump convened the Democratic and Republican leaders for the second negotiation this week. The president is insisting on $5 billion for the border wall, but legislation for that does not have support from Congress.

