× Painesville police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting.

Police said they were called to a home in the 300 block of St. Clair Street around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

Upon arrival officials reportedly secured the scene and controlled traffic.

During officers’ response, Tri Point Medical Center told law enforcement that they were treating a young-adult man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at their facility.

Police confirmed that this man had been shot in the 300 block of S. St. Clair Street.

Officials have an individual in custody in relation to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Painesville Police Department at (440) 392-5840.