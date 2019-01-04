Officials search for missing 12-year-old Wayne County boy

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing boy who allegedly ran away from a group home.

Warren Carpenter, 12, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Friday riding a bicycle.

Officials say he ran away from a group home located north of Wooster.

Carpenter is described as 5’7″ and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray and green hoodie, a white shirt, blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.