New information on 3 killed in Florida: Police searching for wife of man taken into custody in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- New information has been released on the triple homicide near Tampa, Florida. A suspect connected to the crime was arrested Thursday night in Lakewood and police are now searching for his wife.

Police say the victims are husband and wife, Richard Louis Ivancic, 71, and Laura Ann Ivancic, 59; and their son, Nicholas Ivancic, 25. Their bodies were found badly decomposed in a Tarpon Springs home on New Year’s Day. The bodies of three small dogs were also found.

The suspect arrested in Lakewood has been identified as Shelby John Nealy, 25, who also uses the alias name of Shelby Svensen. Police are now searching for his wife, Jamie Nicole Ivancic, 21.

Jamie, the daughter of victims Richard and Laura, is missing under suspicious circumstances and is considered a missing endangered person.

After Tarpon Springs police found the bodies they put out an alert for the vehicle and listed it as stolen. A license plate reader in Northeast Ohio spotted the vehicle in Parma and around Lakewood recently.

Thursday night, Lakewood police saw the vehicle and took Svensen into custody.

Svensen’s two children, ages 3 and 2 years old, were in the home at the time of the arrest. They were transported, uninjured, to Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

Svensen has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Tarpon Springs police are currently in town and interviewing him. They will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.

**Watch a past report in the video, above; read more, here**

41.481993 -81.798191