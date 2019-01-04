Stolen car involved in Florida triple murder found in Lakewood, man taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Police are investigating a vehicle found in Lakewood in connection to a triple murder in Tarpon Springs, Fla.

The homicide happened Tarpon Springs, which is just outside of Tampa. Police there say they found the bodies of three adults and three dogs at a mobile home on New Year's Day. The bodies were in a state of advanced decomposition.

Investigators were on the lookout for a vehicle in connection with the homicides that was listed as stolen, and a license plate reader in the Northeast Ohio area spotted it in Parma and Lakewood. Thursday night, Lakewood police found the vehicle and took a man into custody.

Now, authorities in Lakewood and from Florida are trying to determine if the car and and a person taken into custody are connected to the murders.

Not much is known about the murder victims. Florida police said they believe the murders were targeted, and they believe the murderer knew the family.