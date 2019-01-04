× Man charged with murder of wife after welfare check at home in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio– A man has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of his wife.

According to a press release from the Brimfield Police Department, on Thursday, January 3 at 8:40 p.m., police were contacted by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on Hazelnut Drive for a resident, Lacie Cunningham, 33.

Police said her husband, Erik Cunningham, 31, came to the sheriff’s office and reportedly made statements to staff that caused some concern for Lacie’s well-being.

When officers arrived at the home, they located a woman, later identified as Lacie Cunningham, deceased in the garage of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said no one else was in the home at that time.

The Portage County Coroner’s Office, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, and Crime Scene Unit investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were contacted, Brimfield police said, and responded to the scene where a search warrant was executed for the home.

Erik Cunningham was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder at this time. He was scheduled to be arraigned today.

Police said additional investigation is ongoing at this time.