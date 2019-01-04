× Looking for work? I-X Center hosting job fair

CLEVELAND – The I-X Center in Cleveland is looking for people who would like to work during its 2019 winter and spring show season.

According to a release from the I-X Center, those who apply should have a strong work ethic and a high level of customer service.

The human resource department will accept applications for positions that include parking lot attendants, concession workers, cashiers, servers, bartenders, kitchen and food prep, general labor, tow motor operators and janitorial staff.

If you are interested, you should bring your photo ID and a social security card to the job fair at the I-X Center on Riverside Drive on Saturday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can fill out an application on-site, but preregistration is recommended, HERE.

Director of Marketing Claire Anter said the I-X Center is looking to hire about 50-75 people.

You can read more, here.