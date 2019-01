Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One person was killed in a crash in front of a Greyhound bus station on Chester Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

The crash happened at just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Fox 8's Patty Harken reports that Chester Avenue is closed between East 13th Street and East 15th Street in front of the station.

At least one other person was taken to the hospital.

