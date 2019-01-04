I-TEAM: Is a Medina County office candidate trying to buy votes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- A candidate for a local county office says he’ll donate $10,000 of his salary to his political party if he gets appointed, so the FOX 8 I-TEAM is investigating.

Chuck Ricco wants to get appointed as Medina County Recorder. The I-TEAM has obtained a memo he sent to Republican party leaders.

He wrote, in part, “As part of my commitment to help further the Conservative-Republican cause, should I win this appointment, I am pledging to donate at least $10,000 of my salary back to the Medina County Executive Committee., with no strings attached.”

The I-TEAM went to see him.

Ricco said, "I'm not trying to buy the job at all."

As for why he made that offer, Ricco added, “I feel very strongly about my Republican beliefs. I believe this allows me to be in public office which I really want to do. Also means extra money, so I can combine the two.”

Medina County has an opening because the Recorder became a Commissioner. The Recorder keeps track of land records, and the job pays $63,000 a year.

We shared that memo from Chuck Ricco with some taxpayers.

One person reacted by saying, “That’s like buying. There’s no other way to put it.”

And a woman reacted by saying, “It just doesn’t seem right to me, quite frankly."

We wondered if there are any state or local rules about this. So, the I-TEAM contacted the Medina County Prosecutor`s office and took questions to a handful of state agencies involved with elections.

The County Prosecutor said he would refer questions about this to the Ohio Attorney General to avoid any conflict of interest.

The Attorney General’s office said it would look into it if someone filed a formal request.

The Ohio Ethics Commission said it has never looked into a proposal quite like this one.

Ricco argues he would donate to the political party, not voters. And he argues that he’s qualified for the position since he’s a former Brunswick Councilman.

But we also had to ask, isn’t simply donating one thing and saying "vote for me, and I’ll donate" another?

Ricco responded, “Something I totally believe in, I’m very comfortable with my beliefs in politics. Very comfortable doing the job.”

The vote for the appointment to the Recorder’s job will happen in a week.