Holmes County man ordered to pay $27,000 for poaching trophy buck

COLUMBUS, Ohio– A Holmes County man was ordered to pay more than $27,000 in restitution to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Junior L. Troyer, 43, of Millersburg, pleaded no contest to providing false information while game checking deer, attaching a game check number to a deer other than the deer it was issued to, taking more than one antlered deer in a license year, possessing deer or deer parts without an attached valid deer tag and attaching an antlerless deer game check number to an antlered deer. He will also lose his hunting privileges for a year.

ODNR said the non-typical trophy deer scored a 228 7/8. The score is based on the number of antler points and the length of those points.

According to the department of natural resources, State Wildlife Officer Jeremy Carter and his K-9 partner Finn found evidence in the case. ODNR has five K-9 teams trained to detect wildlife and gunpowder, and are certified in tracking.