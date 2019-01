Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Award winning blues musician Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix filled the Fox 8 studio with original blues music and songs from his brand new CD 'I'm Afraid To Ask'. This new CD is the 12th release from Travis. The popular Northeast Ohio based musician has toured all over the world and performed in 21 countries. You can check out his upcoming local shows and learn more about Travis by clicking here.

