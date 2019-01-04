Fight at Rocky River nail salon caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio-- Surveillance cameras were rolling at a local nail salon when an irate customer threw a tantrum and ended up arrested. Investigators say the customer showed up to get her nails done and became angry when she was told she had to wait.

It happened at River Nails and Spa on Detroit Road in Rocky River.

Police said 41-year-old Meredith Mae Whitlock, of Lakewood, started yelling at an employee and the owner approached her to ask her to calm down. The disagreement escalated and prompted a call to Rocky River police.

"There was a misunderstanding with her appointment. She got very belligerent and she kind of went after the owner. I tried to step in to say, 'You know you need to stop' because she just got right in his face and looked like she was going to hit him," the caller said.

The owner eventually ordered Whitlock out of the show, but she refused. Employees and customers attempted to separate the woman and the owner. That's when she attacked a customer, police said.

"She ended up hitting me, kicking me in the groin, hitting me in the face, knocking my glasses off," the victim told dispatchers.

When Whitlock learned officers were on the way, she fled to her car. Based on the video and witness statements, police arrested her on charges of assault and criminal damaging.