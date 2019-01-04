Fair temperatures and partly sunny skies this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It wasn’t a record, but it sure was delightfully mild Friday afternoon as the official high hit 51°F!

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

A storm system will stay to our south tonight, meaning the weekend will be generally fair with a few degrees shaved off the highs for Saturday and Sunday.

There are some signs that the pattern will feature colder temperatures. But little sign of any long stretches of arctic cold.

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

