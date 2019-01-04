Easy ideas + recipes to improve your diet in the New year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Lindsay Bailey is a dietitian with Akron Children's Hospital and we asked her for ideas to help us make some healthy changes in our diet as the New Year begins. Lindsay showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel five ideas that don't involve dieting or weight-loss, but if taken as small steps in your diet, could result in a big difference.

Savory Oats

1 cup cooked old fashioned oats

1/4-1/2 cup cooked vegetable mixture (caramelized onions, baby kale)

Fried egg Parmesan cheese (optional)

Hot sauce (optional)

Directions:

Cook oatmeal according to the directions; set aside.

In a small fry pan, add 1 Tbsp olive oil and heat.

Caramelize onions (onions will turn caramel colored) and add baby kale, cook approximately 5 minutes.

Add to oatmeal. Top with a fried egg. Optional: add hot sauce and Parmesan cheese

Crispy pan fried tofu /bbq tofu / coconut tofu Firm tofu Flour Salt/pepper Olive oil Bbq tofu- add favorite bbq sauce Coconut tofu -use coconut flour / shredded coconut

Press tofu under paper towels on a plate with a heavy object sitting on top (ie cast iron skillet) for 1-2 hours (this will remove the moisture and make tofu crispy). Cut into cubes and toss into flour with salt and pepper. In a small fry pan, heat oil. Add tofu and sear until crispy.

For bbq tofu and coconut tofu, cut into planks (toss into coconut flour and shredded coconut for coconut tofu) and bake at 375 for 25 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Add bbq sauce to bbq tofu planks and broil until crispy and browned.

Lentil marinara

Add cooked lentils to your favorite marinara. Top whole wheat spaghetti.

Roasted parsnips

Peel parsnips and cut into chunks. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place on a cookie sheet and bake at 375 for 20 minutes.

Homemade peanut butter

Add roasted peanuts to a food processor. Use the purée button and purée for ~5 minutes or until peanuts form a paste-like, peanut butter consistency. Optional- flavor with vanilla, cinnamon, and raisins once peanut butter has come together by blending these ingredients in at the end

Vegetarian stuffed cabbage soup

1 bag cold slaw mix

1 carton vegetable broth

1 medium onion, diced

1 cup dry brown rice

3/4 cup uncooked lentils

1 small can tomato sauce

1 Tbsp liquid smoke (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Sautée cabbage and onion in a soup pan over medium high heat in 1 Tbsp butter. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add remaining ingredients. Cook all ingredients over stove top in a sauce pan until each ingredient is softened. Enjoy!