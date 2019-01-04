Drunk Warren mom allegedly crashes car, tries to leave scene with toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio -- A Warren mother is out on bond after pleading not guilty to hit-skip charges involving an accident Thursday night where police dash cam video shows her allegedly trying to flee the scene with her three-year-old child.

The fleeing incident, caught on camera, occurred near the 960 Quick Stop on Mahoning Avenue, according to WKBN.

Dash cam video shows Rebecca Renois, 27, who was covered in blood, taking her three-year-old son out of the vehicle's back seat before she tried to walk away from the scene.

Officers reportedly told Renois to stop, to which she replied, "I'm already going to jail, what does it matter?"

Police told WKBN they could smell a strong alcohol odor coming from the vehicle.

According to a police report obtained by the news outlet, Renois was seen hitting a parked car on Forest Street, however she allegedly told officers she didn't remember the accident.

Renois was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

She faces charges of OVI, driving under suspension, hit-skip and child endangering.