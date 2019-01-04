Community gathering together to remember Oliviah Hall with special service, procession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A special service and procession is being held Monday for a brave little girl who touched many hearts across Northeast Ohio.

Although she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain cancer, 10-year-old Oliviah Hall never let it slow her down.

She was frequently seen on Fox 8 News as an FBI agent for a day, a junior reporter, walking the runway with the Cavs' Channing Frye and when she became Lakeside High School's honorary Homecoming Queen in Ashtabula County.

“That’s the thing, Oliviah never thought anything was unattainable,” said Tina Rausch, Oliviah’s aunt, “She lived a lifetime in ten years.”

For sixteen months Oliviah endured dozens of surgeries and radiation treatments for Glioblastoma Multiforme Grad IV, but she never complained.

She was always thinking of others right up until she passed away on December 29.

She even started a foundation to raise money so that other kids with cancer could have their dreams come true too.

“She’d say I want to send children on wish trips, or send them socks to make them smile,” said Tina, “She donated her tumor .. um .. so that they can hopefully find a cure, she said she doesn’t ever want another child to go what she went through.”

Visitation hours are Sunday, January 6 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

During that time local FBI agents and officers from multiple agencies will “stand watch” over Oliviah’s casket, changing guards every fifteen minutes.

“Oliviah became part of the FBI family,” said Tina, “This was one of their ideas.”

Oliviah loved her experiences with the FBI and especially training at the Quantico Academy, where she became an honorary agent.

She even met then FBI Director Christopher Wray and President Donald Trump.

“They have gone out of their way to make Oliviah and all of us feel that we are part of the FBI family,” said Tina.

A funeral procession and motorcade is planned to start at 9:00 am before the funeral services which will begin at 11:00 am Monday.

Local law enforcement and FBI agents will lead the procession that will take off from Behm Family Funeral Home, located at 26 River Street and travel 4 miles to Cornerstone Friends Church, at 2300 Hubbard Rd in Madison.

The family hopes people will line the motorcade route along State Route 528 to remember Oliviah and show respect to the officers.

The service will also be live-streamed at Oliviah’s grandmother’s church — the Jefferson Church of the Nazarene, located at 55 E. Satin Street in Jefferson, Ohio.

“This is what she would love and this is what she’d want and that’s why we’re doing it,” said Tina.

For more information on joining “Team Oliviah” or to donate to her non-profit foundation fighting childhood cancers go to OliviahHall.org or visit her Facebook page, here.

