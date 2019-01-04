Authorities search for missing 15-year-old Ohio girl allegedly taken by non-custodial mother

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide endangered missing child advisory for a teenager who was allegedly taken by her non-custodial mother.

Officials say Kylee Mohler, 15, was walking into West Muskingum Middle School in Zanesville around 7:36 a.m. when a woman, who is believed to be her non-custodial mother, Roxanne Terrill, approached her.

Mohler was last seen entering a silver colored four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda.

There were at least two adults in the vehicle at the time of Mohler’s disappearance.

Mohler is described as 5’4″ and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Terrill, 32, is reportedly 5’2″ and weighs 105 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black checkered hoodie.

It is undetermined in Mohler left voluntarily.

If you have information regarding Mohler’s whereabouts please contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.