80-year-old twins celebrate birthday with 103-year-old mother in Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 103-year-old Maine woman celebrated a monumental occasion with her twin children — their 80th birthdays.

Helen Mosher, 103, rang in the new year and then celebrated the 80th birthday of her son, David Mosher, and daughter Winnie Mosher Merrill at senior living facility Friday, according to News Center Maine.

Helen reportedly has 79 descendants and feels so lucky that, as a mother, she is still able to witness and celebrate her children’s 80th birthday.

Before Friday’s celebratory lunch, Helen prayed, blessing her family and the country.

She told the news outlet that even though they’re 80-years-old, she still worries about her kids.

At 103-years-old Helen reportedly enjoys watching baseball.