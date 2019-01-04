2019 Cleveland National Air Show dates released, featuring U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Air show organizers announce the dates and headliner for Cleveland’s annual Labor Day weekend tradition.

The Cleveland National Air Show organizers announced Friday that 2019’s show will be held August 31 – September 2 at Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport and feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds said on Twitter, “We take pride in representing more than 660,000 Total Force # Airmen and are hard at work for the 2019 show season.”

The Cleveland National Air Show has been a tradition in the city for more than fifty years. The first show was held in 1964 over the fourth of July weekend. It was moved to Labor Day weekend in 1972.

More on the Cleveland National Air Show, here.