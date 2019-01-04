$10,000 reward offered after Akron bank robbed at knifepoint

AKRON, Ohio– A $10,000 reward is available after an Akron bank was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Huntington Bank on South Arlington Street at about 12:30 p.m.

Akron police said the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded money. He was armed with a knife and took cash from two tellers before running out the rear door.

The man was last seen jumping over a fence at the Rosemary Apartments and getting into a black, four-door vehicle, police said.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a black windbreaker and purple latex gloves. He was carrying a black backpack with red strings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.

