Wadsworth teen to learn sentence for elderly neighbor’s murder

MEDINA- Ohio – Sentencing is scheduled on Thursday for a local teenager facing the possibility of life in prison for the brutal murder of an 89-year-old Wadsworth woman.

Gavon Ramsey, 17, was charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of kidnapping and one count of gross abuse of a corpse in connection with the April 2018 murder of Margaret Douglas.

Douglas was discovered in a closet of her Wadsworth home after she had been reported missing. Investigators determined she had been strangled, her body concealed in a pile of clothing.

Detectives identified Ramsey as a suspect after searching his phone in an unrelated matter. Pictures of Douglas sleeping on her couch were discovered on Ramsey’s phone.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson S, Forest Thompson, in an interview with Fox 8 News, said Ramsey, who was a neighbor of Douglas’, entered her home through an unlocked back door with only one intention, and that was to kill her.

Thompson confirmed that investigators found videos on the phone taken while Douglas was sleeping in her living room.

Thompson said the phone records suggest he was in the house for as long as two hours. DNA evidence on a glove found outside of Ramsey’s home connected him to the crime.

A red wallet that was taken from Douglas’ home was also discovered in Ramsey’s bedroom. Thompson also confirmed that Ramsey had been writing in a journal for months before the murder, describing fantasies about killing and strangling people.

“There was a clear indication, at one point, at the initiation of the videoing, that she was still alive. There were later videos when she was deceased.” said Thompson during the November interview, after Ramsey entered a no contest plea to the charges.

When asked whether he understood the charges to which he was pleading during the November hearing, Ramsey replied, ““I caused the death of Margaret Douglas.”

Judge Joyce Kimbler then found Ramsey guilty on all charges.

Thompson said he will be asking for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

FOX 8 will carry the sentencing live on FOX8.com and our Facebook page here.