Video shows inside of Cleveland store during triple shooting

CLEVELAND-- An armed man opened fire inside of a gas station convenience store, sending more than a dozen customers running for their lives.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday inside Hanini Gas Station at the corner of Woodland Avenue and East 55th Street in Cleveland. Surveillance video captured the entire terrifying ordeal.

More than a dozen customers were waiting in line for food at the counter when three men began to exchange words near the front door.

One of the men suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the other two men. At one point the shooter stepped outside, returned with an even bigger weapon and continued firing.

An 36-year-old female, an innocent bystander, was caught in the gunfire and shot in the knees. She told Cleveland police that, “someone drug her to the back wall, away from the scene.”

“When I saw the video I was really shocked,” said Rick Graham, who blogs about crime in Cleveland on several Facebook pages. “An innocent lady got shot in her knees just trying to get some food.”

Someone anonymously sent the video to Graham. He posted it to warn others about what happened.

“It just shocked me that anything can happen just like that,” Graham said.

All three shooting victims survived and were rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center.

A 27-year-old male victim was shot in the jawline and left thigh. The other male victim has been identified as 24-year-old Richard Pinson Jr. and he is well known to police.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Fox 8 I-Team, Pinson was wanted in Cleveland for aggravated robbery and murder stemming from a shooting on Sept. 5.

Cleveland police are still searching for the gas station shooter. Anyone with information should call police. Tipsters can remain anonymous