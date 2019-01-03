UAW sues General Motors, alleges company won’t transfer Lordstown workers to different plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — The UAW has filed a lawsuit against General Motors, alleging the company has violated an agreement to transfer laid-off Lordstown workers to another plant.

According to the lawsuit, 690 seniority employees laid off at the Lordstown plant have applied to transfer to openings at the Fort Wayne, Ind., plant.

To read the lawsuit in full, click here.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that the company is “circumventing” the parties’ agreement on employee placement by employing temporary employees ” rather than transferring the laid-off seniority employees.

The lawsuit asks the court to find General Motors in breach of its contractual obligations and to order the company to cease using temporary workers.

Earlier this year, the second and third shifts at GM Lordstown were cut with employees being offered buyouts.

In November, General Motors announced it would lay off 14,000 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles. Workers were informed that the Lordstown plant would close.

GM, the largest automaker in the U.S. and includes the Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC brands, said the moves will save $6 billion in cash by the end of next year, including $4.5 billion in recurring annual cost reductions and a $1.5 billion reduction in capital spending.

Those cuts are in addition to $6.5 billion that the company has announced by the end of this year.

Continuing coverage.