‘They deserve justice’: Attorney for family of man who died after suicide attempt releases statement

CLEVELAND — An attorney representing the family of a man who died after he attempted to take his own life at the Cuyahoga County Jail last week says they have several questions that need answered by county officials.

Brenden Kiekisz, 27, died in the hospital on Sunday.

The family is concerned about how he could’ve harmed himself while under supervision.

Kiekisz was arrested on Christmas Day after violating an alleged probation violation.

“Serious questions remain as to the circumstances of just how this senseless tragedy came to pass,” said Atty. Paul Cristallo, who represents the family.

The jail has been under intense scrutiny after seven inmates have died there over a five-month period.

A review by U.S. Marshals revealed overcrowding and deplorable conditions, which led to a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates.

“Brenden’s family deserves answers,” Cristallo said. “They deserve justice.”

