Suspected drunk driver slams into Akron home

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police are investigating after an SUV slammed into the front porch of a home on Brown St. early Thursday morning.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the tree lawn, flipped, took out a cable line, and landed two houses down the road. That's when police said the SUV hit a tree and a pickup truck before hitting the front porch of a house.

Akron firefighters responded and had to cut the back of the vehicle to get the driver out.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said alcohol is suspected in the crash.

Nobody in the house was hurt.

Inspectors will have to determine if the house sustained any structural damage.