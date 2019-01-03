Sandusky police arrest three suspects after robbery, attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- Sandusky police dash camera video, obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, shows officers chasing suspects and then arresting them early Tuesday morning.

The three men, Leroy Butler, Martai Gamblin and Darius Gorman, are all facing several charges including aggravated robbery.

The arrests came a short time after police received a call about an alleged robbery of a security guard at Lyman Harbor.

Police said the victim reported the suspects stole cash from him. The victim was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The three suspects are due in court soon.