Police: Video doesn’t support suspect’s story in Kalahari sexual imposition case

SANDUSKY, Ohio – An Indiana man is awaiting his court appearance after being accused of inappropriately touching young girls in Sandusky. It happened at the popular indoor water park, Kalahari Resorts.

Brandon Arven, 21, remains behind bars in the Erie County Jail. He will have his first court appearance on Friday. Arven is facing gross sexual imposition charges.

Police said on Sunday, three young girls told them a man touched their backsides on several occasions in the arcade area of the resort. Two girls told them the man followed them from room to room. Then around the same time another girl told her mother the same story.

Police showed the girls a still image of Arven, who they all identified as the man who inappropriately touched them. Investigators said they were able to review security video and identify the person involved.

Arven told officers he accidentally bumped into the girls while frantically looking for his girlfriend. Police added that is not what the video shows.

Police also said they commend the victims and parents that came forward to report the behavior.

