Passengers confused by taxi, shuttle changes at Cleveland airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Some air travelers are lost and frustrated after new rules at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the FOX 8 I-Team found.

The new drop-off and pick-up arrangements affect commercial vehicles such as taxis, shuttles, and ride-sharing services.

Since the policy took effect this week, the I-Team spent some time at the airport on Thursday watching to see the impact.

We found 76-year-old Jane Smith in baggage claim struggling to find out where she could grab a cab. She asked for help. But the taxi stand is now in an airport garage and the directions she got were so complicated, she forgot them by the time she got into an elevator.

We also met others struggling to find a taxi. Others had a difficult time with much longer walks to get to and from the terminal now that shuttles, for example, have to park in a new area.

Rob Staples came back into town with about a dozen other friends and family members, including children and lots of heavy luggage.

“Doesn’t seem very user friendly, if I could use that term," he said.

The airport director said the new set-up will ease congestion around the terminal. Plus, new fees for taxis and others will bring in more money for improvements to the airport.

The director said more customer service agents are being added, along with more signs, to help travelers adjust to the new arrangements coming and going from Hopkins.

“I don’t know. It’s just not close enough for the things you need," Smith said.