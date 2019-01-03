Little girl’s question about Ohio State Buckeyes gets personal response from Urban Meyer

COLUMBUS– A little girl had a very important question to ask the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Not only did she get her question answered, but it received a response right from Urban Meyer himself.

Jack Lucas of Calgary, Canada, tweeted, “My daughter has asked that I get this message to the Ohio State Buckeyes as quickly as possible, so… @OhioStateFB”

His tweet included a letter from his seven-year-old daughter, Hannah. She wrote, “I have been wondering if the circles on your helmets are stickers or not. If they are do each of you get to choose how many stickers there are? Congratulations for winning the Rose Bowl. From, Hannah.”

Not long after, former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer tweeted back, saying, “They are stickers and each one means the player did something really good to help the Buckeyes win! Thanks for being a fan, Hannah!! Go Bucks!”

Lucas said he was pretty excited to pick up Hannah from school today and show her the response.

They are stickers and each one means the player did something really good to help the Buckeyes win! Thanks for being a fan, Hannah!! Go Bucks! https://t.co/m9k853afqU — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) January 3, 2019

So, um, pretty excited to pick Hannah up from school today and show her some tweets. :-) https://t.co/lKYMOFuJ1r — Jack Lucas (@lucasjacklucas) January 3, 2019

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day in what was Meyer’s last game as head coach.

