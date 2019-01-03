× Kevin Love cleared for basketball activities, no timeline on return

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Kevin Love is cleared for basketball activities, the team announced on Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward was seen at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City on Wednesday. It was a follow-up to the surgery Love had on his left foot on Nov. 2.

“Love will now progress with select basketball activities as directed by the Cavaliers’ medical team and continue to advance his therapy and strength and conditioning program. A return to play timeline will be established as progression through this phase of his rehabilitation is complete,” the team said in a news release.

The five-time NBA All-Star started the season dealing with a foot injury. He’s played in four games this season.

The 8-30 Cavs have the worst record in the NBA. They take on the Utah Jazz in Cleveland Friday night.

