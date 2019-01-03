K-9 officers make sure retired Mansfield K-9 not alone during final moments
Mansfield Police Chief Ken Coontz said K-9 officer Tyson died December 20 at the age of 11.
“He was not doing well and the kids of his handler, Sgt. Sara Napier slept with him on the floor the night before he died,” Coontz told Fox 8. “That morning Sgt. Napier was taking him to the vet and all the K-9 officers that were off work, showed up to take him and be there with Tyson and Sgt. Napier.”
Coontz said it was important to the officers to be there for Tyson and Napier. On Thursday, K-9 Unit members honored Tyson’s service by presenting Mosier with a framed “End of Watch” picture of K-9 Tyson.
“He was a great dog,” Coontz said. “Tyson’s service to the community and the Mansfield Police Department is much appreciated.”