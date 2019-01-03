Fox 8 Recipe Box: Quinoa & Pinto Bean Chipotle Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This tasty chili recipe is big on flavor, packed with protein and very easy to make. Laurie Aker with EarthFare shared one of healthy supermarket's popular chili recipes that stars quinoa instead of beef.

Quinoa and Pinto Bean Chipotle Chili

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 onion, peeled and chopped

• 1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2-3 canned chipotle chilies, chopped

• 1 ½ tablespoons chili powder

• 1 lb zucchini, shredded on the large grates of a cheese grater

• 2 14-ounce cans fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained

• 4-6 cups vegetable stock

• ¾ cup quinoa, rinsed

• 2 14-ounce cans kidney or pinto beans, drained

• Optional for serving: sliced avocado, sour cream, cilantro, scallions, chopped red onion, crumbled feta or cotija cheese or shredded cheddar

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot on medium-high heat. Add onion, peppers and garlic with a pinch of salt and sauté until tender, about 5-7 minutes.

2. Add tomato paste, chipotle chilies, and chili powder and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes.

3. Stir in zucchini, tomatoes and 4 cups of broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes until vegetables are cooked through. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

4. Stir in quinoa, cover and cook 15 minutes until quinoa is tender. Stir in beans and cook an additional 2-3 minutes until warmed through. Let sit for 5 minutes, season with salt and black pepper to taste, then serve chili garnished as desired.