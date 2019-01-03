Flats East Bank offering free parking through February

CLEVELAND — Flats East Bank is offering something wonderful to patrons this winter.

According to a press release, “Flat Out Free Parking” is being offered to visitors in self-parking lots Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. until close.

The free parking promotion runs through February 28.

“We are thrilled to offer this perk to those coming to Flats East Bank during the week. We want guests to take advantage of the option to visit our great restaurants and bars without parking fees, while taking advantage of great events too,” Flats East Bank Director of Marketing Heidi Yanok said in a news release.

Valet, garage, overnight and special event parking are not included in the promotion. Venues that are participating include: Alley Cat Oyster Bar, Backyard Bocce, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, Bold Food & Drink, Dante’s Inferno, LAGO, Magnolia, Margaritaville, Punch Bowl Social, The Big Bang, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., True Cocktails & Bites and WXYZ.

**Read more stories on the Flats, here**