Driver accused of crashing into Akron home has 27 license suspensions

AKRON, Ohio-- A speeding SUV went across lawns and slammed into an Akron home Thursday morning.

Jason Cooper, 42, of Akron, has five drunk driving convictions and his license has been suspended 27 times, but he will not be charged with operating a vehicle under the influence in this case.

Akron police and paramedics were called to Brown Street in the city's Firestone Park neighborhood after the speeding SUV careened out of control, hurdling across six yards and hitting several vehicles. It went airborne and slammed into the front porch of a house.

"I mean, it was frightening because the noise was so loud. You know, it kind of shook the house," neighbor Patricia Davis said. "That man is so blessed because he's still living today because he could have very well been dead."

Police said Cooper, the driver of the Dodge Caliber, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pulled from the back seat by paramedics, then taken to the hospital.

Lt. Rick Edwards said investigators suspect Cooper was drinking before the crash, but concluded they could not prove it.

"Obviously, he couldn't do any physical field sobriety testing because of his injuries, eyes closed, no smell of alcohol. I mean, you have to have these things to build a case. You can't just arrest somebody or assume that somebody was intoxicated because they are driving erratically or flying down the road way too fast," Edwards said.