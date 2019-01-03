Denver pet owners could face jail time, fines for not keeping animals warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With the recent blast of cold weather, Denver Animal Protection is reminding pet owners that animals need to be safe and warm during the winter.

KDVR reports, failing to do so could have some dire consequences, including huge fines and even jail time.

The Denver city ordinance requires pets to have adequate outdoor shelter such as a dog house, porch area or similar structure that allows the animal to escape the elements.

Failing to do so can result in a cruelty to animals or animal neglect charge, up to a $999 fine and a year in jail for the owner.

When pets are brought indoors from the cold weather, remove snow, ice and salt off coats and paws, and ensure they have plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Dogs and cats also burn extra energy by trying to stay warm in the winter. Denver Animal Protection suggests feeding them a little bit more than usual to provide much-needed calories.