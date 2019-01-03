× City of Cleveland: Airport water is safe to drink after six fall ill

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland says the water at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is safe to drink.

The tests come after six passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight became ill while traveling from Cleveland to Tampa on New Year’s Day.

According to the city, the airport’s drinking fountains and water supply met or exceeded standards. It did not contain bacteria or harmful metal levels, the mayor’s office said in a news release on Thursday. The testing was performed by an independent, Ohio EPA-certified lab.

“The Cleveland Division of Water has also performed testing on the external water source in the immediate area of the airport and found no abnormalities. The Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Water and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport staff continue to work collaboratively to investigate all potential causes, including passenger activities before arriving at the airport,” the news release said.

Earlier this week, the city of Cleveland said there were no other reported illnesses among more than 11,000 passengers who traveled through Hopkins on New Year’s Day.

Since the illness on Tuesday, Spirit Airlines stopped using water from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as a precaution.

