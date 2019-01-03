‘Boy and girl have just one wish’: Netflix issues warning over ‘Bird Box Challenge’ safety concerns

The most popular movie on Netflix currently has sparked a challenge on social media.

And the streaming site is warning people about it.

The Netflix film, “Bird Box,” stars Sandra Bullock. The characters in the psychological horror movie have to wear blindfolds to avoid looking at mysterious creatures that have invaded human society.

Some have taken to social media with the Bird Box Challenge, posting videos and photos of themselves doing various things while blindfolded.

Netlix tweeted about the challenge Wednesday.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

The streaming service said more than 45 million accounts watched the movie in its first week of release.