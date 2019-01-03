Ashtabula man held on million dollar bond for deadly accident that killed family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA- An Ashtabula man accused of driving drunk and killing 4 people is being held on a million dollar bond.

48-year-old Donte Conrad appeared in court this afternoon facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges for a crash back in October on West 58th Avenue in Ashtabula.

Authorities say Conrad failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into a Toyota Corolla driven by an 18-year-old Giovanni L. Miller of Ashtabula. Miller, his 19-year-old girlfriend Anastasia N. Smith, their 22-month-old son and a cousin were all killed in the crash.

This is not the first time Conrad has been in trouble with the law. According to court records, Donte Conrad had four previous OVI convictions before the accident.

41.865053 -80.789809