5-year-old girl attacked on school bus: ‘Whole bus ride was complete torture’

FORSYTH, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a little girl was attacked on the school bus.

According to WMAZ, the five-year-old girl’s face was covered in scratches and bruises when she got off the bus last month. Mom Aubrey Corley said a 12-year-old grabbed her daughter’s throat and “told her to stop breathing.”

Corley told WMAZ her daughter’s head was slammed against the bus wall and she was hit with a book bag. Corley said investigators told her the entire 45-minute bus ride was “complete terror and torture” for her little girl.

Bus camera video is being reviewed; charges have reportedly been filed against the 12-year-old.