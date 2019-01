WOOSTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Wooster Township Fire Department is sharing details about the rescue of a dog.

The dog apparently fell through the ice in an area off of Kimber Road.

Lieutenant Dallas Terrell and Fire/Medic Eric Roque geared up in ice rescue suits to help the dog.

You can see from the photos they used a rope and waded in to get the dog.

They say other than being cold the dog was fine.