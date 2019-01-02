Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Trentina restaurant to close January 12

Posted 8:52 am, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, January 2, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Restaurant Trentina will close January 12, according to an instagram post from James Beard award-winning Chef Jonathan Sawyer.

Sawyer and his wife also own The Greenhouse Tavern and Noodlecat, as well as Sawyer’s Street Frites, SeeSaw Pretzel Shoppe and Tavern Vinegar Co., so they’ll still be serving Northeast Ohio when Trentina closes its doors.