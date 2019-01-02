Trentina restaurant to close January 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Restaurant Trentina will close January 12, according to an instagram post from James Beard award-winning Chef Jonathan Sawyer.
View this post on Instagram
It’s the first day of 2019 and I’m excited for the years to come. But as always there is something left behind, Restaurant Trentina has been the place of many of my favorite memories. she will always be singular in our hearts & memories and hold the most special place in mine.
Sawyer and his wife also own The Greenhouse Tavern and Noodlecat, as well as Sawyer’s Street Frites, SeeSaw Pretzel Shoppe and Tavern Vinegar Co., so they’ll still be serving Northeast Ohio when Trentina closes its doors.
View this post on Instagram
The house has personality. #Regram @clejuicebox . . . . . . . EEEEEATS #foodbeast #food52 #feedfeed #foodphotography #epicurious #buzzfeast #eatfamous #tastingtable #foodandwine #beautifulcuisines #forkyeah #cle #thisiscle #cleeats #clefoodie #gourmet #cleveland #theland #clefoodies #wine #cheers #foodpics