Texas longhorn charges Georgia bulldog in mascot meeting

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Before Texas and Georgia faced off in Tuesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl, a pregame photo op between the teams mascot went awry.
Bevo XV and Uga X were positioned by their handlers when Bevo charged in the dog’s direction, knocking down people and metal barriers.
One of Bevo’s handler’s joked that the longhorn “was just going to say hi.”
Bevo was quickly corralled and no one was hurt.
The 1,600 pound steer is in his third year of service with the Longhorns.
The Longhorns did end up beating Georgia 28-21.
