Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A quiet week 1st week of 2019 is in store with plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

The next best chance of precipitation will be Monday in the form of rain before temperatures slip into downhill territory and support snow showers PM Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.