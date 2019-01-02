Quarterback getaway: Own the luxurious RV owned by Baker Mayfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN--It was known as the quarterback getaway on the HBO TV special Hard Knocks featuring the Cleveland Browns this past summer.

The infamous RV purchased for rent by then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield is now for sale.

“It’s a Class A Georgetown, it’s a 38-foot unit that has 3 slide outs, it is really nicely equipped," said Bill Neff Vice President of Neff Brothers RV.

This RV has it all, from a sink and kitchen to a bathroom, shower and even a bedroom.

“This is one of the best ones we’ve had on the lot here,” Neff said.

The RV was more than just a quiet getaway for Baker Mayfield and the quarterbacks it was an RV full of luxury that included a massage table chair, perfect for an afternoon nap.

This piece of training camp history can be yours today. The Neff Brothers are accepting offers for this RV, which has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $195,000.

“You will get a copy of the contract that Baker Mayfield signed along with it that verifies this is the unit he rented," said Neff. “The refrigerator-you get the autographed refrigerator with it and it is verifying that this is the unit he was in.”

Mayfield and the quarterbacks actually had three RV’s delivered to them during training camp, the one for sale was the last one the quarterbacks used. They had the Georgetown RV for 16 days and it was by far the biggest one of the three they rented.

