Police search for suspect in Cleveland Heights office break-in, theft

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Cleveland Heights are searching for a man who allegedly broke into and stole property from two office suites last month.

According to their Facebook post, police are searching for the man pictured below.

He allegedly broke into two Rockefeller Pointe offices at 2490 Lee Boulevard on December 19 around 10 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a tall, slender man with dark hair, and a goatee style beard. He also has an unknown word tattooed on his left forearm.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a white/blue knit Cubs hat with a ball on the top, a dark blue or black and gray hooded sweatshirt, dark blue or black sweatpants, and red and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of suspect is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at (216) 321-1234 or the Detective Bureau at (216) 291-3883.